State, local leaders discuss opioid settlement funds

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Community leaders in Jackson joined Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday at Andy’s Place, the state’s first of several permanent supportive recovery housing projects, as she looked to learn more about the organization’s work as recovery housing. She also talked with area officials on how they could put funding from the state’s opioid settlement to use.

This settlement refers to offers from opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies to settle different lawsuits against their companies across the country. States like Michigan will also be receiving settlement funds from local pharmacies. The funds taken in from these settlements will be distributed to the state and local governments.

Nessel said state officials worked hard to get the maximum amount of money for Michigan from the settlement and added that those funds total nearly $800 million over the next 18 years.

While half of the money is going toward the state, the other half is being distrusted to local communities to help projects that aim at battling the opioid crisis, like Andy’s Place.

“This is such a model for sober living. You know, we can do all kinds of things to help people who are suffering from addiction but if they don’t have a place to go while they’re recovering, chances are, they’re not going to be successful,” Nessel said.

She added that it’s crucial that community leaders statewide do their part to apply and use some of the funding.

“We need that money to help people as soon as possible, so I’m hoping the message that can be sent is, there are some great ways to spend that money that will help countless people,” the state’s attorney general said.

