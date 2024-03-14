Get update on state legislature at Brown Bag Lunch Friday in Oak Ridge

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will host a Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators at noon Friday, March 15, in the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Because the legislature moved its starting time one hour earlier, it is no longer possible for the area legislators to meet at 7:30 a.m. for Breakfast With the Legislators and still get to Nashville on time.

Tennessee Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, talks with concerned residents after a joint working group at the Cordell Hull State Office Building on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Lawmakers are considering rejecting $1.8 billion in federal education funding and replacing them with state money.

"Hence, having worked with each of their offices, we have agreed to move the League dialog with the legislators to noon on a Friday. This is a Brown Bag Luncheon in which attendees can bring their lunch if they wish," the league news release stated.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and state Rep. John Ragan, both Republicans from Oak Ridge, and Sen. Ken Yager and Rep. Monty Fritz, both Republicans from Kingston, have been invited to bring people up to date on what's happening in the Tennessee legislature. Members of the audience may ask questions and give opinions. The public is encouraged to attend.

"The popular community event not only offers firsthand information on upcoming legislation and House and Senate committee activities, but it prompts dialogue among legislators and citizens and provides a great networking opportunity for members of the community," the release stated.

For additional information call Dan Robbins at 865-250-9177.

League members and nonmembers alike are welcome to attend this informative presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Get update on state legislature at Brown Bag Lunch Friday in Oak Ridge