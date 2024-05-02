State legislators back bill to create Ebony Alert, database for missing Black women

Rep. Bud Williams, D-Springfield, addresses advocates and colleagues at a legislative briefing held in the Nurses Hall May 1 to promote his bill, which would create an Ebony Alert.

BOSTON — Lawmakers proposing to address the issue of missing Black women and girls through the institution of an Ebony Alert system are hopeful that it will send the message: In Massachusetts, their lives matter.

The proposal, sponsored by Rep. Bud Williams, D-Springfield, and Rep. Chyna Tyler, D-Boston, stems from the idea that collective action and preventive measures are needed to protect Black women and girls in Massachusetts from gender- and racial-related violence.

When Black women and girls are kidnapped, murdered or trafficked for commercial sex exploitation, or even when Black girls leave adult supervision, Williams said, their circumstances and fates are largely ignored.

“When Black girls go missing, it falls on deaf ears, very little attention is paid,” Williams said as he addressed a legislative briefing Wednesday where he urged colleagues to support the bill, still in committee.

Williams contrasted the attention they receive from law enforcement and the mainstream media against the attention paid to white women “with blond hair and blue eyes. Your background, where you come from, where you live, what you look like, shouldn’t matter.”

What's in the bill?

The measure would establish an executive office devoted to preventing and ending the targeting of Black women and girls. The bill would also establish a data bank to track and record reports of murdered and missing Black women and girls, maintain records and follow their cases across Massachusetts.

The bill would also establish an Ebony Alert system for missing and kidnapped Black children, similar to the nationwide Amber Alert that is activated when youngsters under 17 are reported kidnapped and details of their abductors are known.

The database would also track those missing children who are classified as “runaways” — children who are not under adult supervision and in danger.

In supporting the bill, Sen. Liz Miranda, D-Boston, talked about two of her friends who were reported missing and ultimately found slain. Their attackers were arrested and charged in their deaths.

“They were my friends, members of my community,” Miranda said. Jassy Correia, 22, of Boston, was kidnapped outside of a city nightclub in February 2019. She was found days later in the trunk of a car; her abductor had kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed her.

Louis D. Coleman, 36, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested in Delaware and charged with the kidnapping and murder of Correia. Coleman was convicted on June 1, 2022, by federal jury in Boston and sentenced by U.S. Chief District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to life in prison without parole.

Sherell Pringle, 40, of Woburn, was reported missing by her family after failing to return home from a date in December 2021. Her family found her remains in a Saugus swamp. The man she had been dating, Bruce Maiben, was arrested and charged with her death.

“They were not found in time,” Miranda said.

40% of those reported missing are of color

“Thousands of women are reported missing every year,” Miranda said, also citing the disparities in response to their plights when comparing white women and women of color. “It is the Legislature's job to protect us.”

Nationwide, roughly a half million people are reported missing every year, according to information compiled by Williams’ staff and the World Population Review. Of those, about 40% are people of color when only 13% of the U.S. population identifies as of color.

“That’s unconscionable,” Miranda said, pointing out that characteristics attributed to Black women and girls — the perception that they are more independent, more resilient and more mature — works against them when reported missing or victims of violence.

“Black girls are adultified, sexualized, criminalized and dehumanized,” Miranda said, suggesting there needs to be a cultural shift to ensure proper response, both socially and in law enforcement, to their victimization.

“I am honored to support this bill and work together to bring our girls home,” Miranda said.

From left, Crystal Hayes of Basic Black GBH, State Police Detective Lt. Ann Marie Robertson, Alexandria Onuoha, a doctoral student at Suffolk University, and Mayowa Osinubi, co-founder of Mics for the Missing, attend a legislative briefing May 1 in the Nurses Hall.

Also attending the legislative briefing was interim Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Lt. Col. John Mawn and a panel of advocates and organizers supporting the measure, Alexandria Onuoha, a Ph.D. candidate at Suffolk University, and Mayowa Osinubi, co-founder of Mics for the Missing. Detective Lt. Ann Marie Robertson, the officer in charge of the state police unresolved cases, attended to lend her expertise and advice.

Robertson suggested that family and loved ones report missing people with alacrity and provide as many details of their appearance, clothing, hair and the circumstances of their lives as possible. Speed, she said, is of the essence.

“This is a crisis,” said Williams. “This is an issue of equity.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: State legislators back Ebony Alert, missing Black women database