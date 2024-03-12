State leaders working on plan to buy land, preserve water quality in Wakulla County
Leaders in Florida are working toward a plan to preserve fresh water in Wakulla County. Watch the video to see what's in the works.
Leaders in Florida are working toward a plan to preserve fresh water in Wakulla County. Watch the video to see what's in the works.
Breaking into the housing market is as hard as it's ever been right now, but not everyone's convinced that the president's proposal to give new buyers $10,000 in tax breaks will help solve the problem.
The former two-division UFC champ has found a lot of success and personal fulfillment in his post-retirement career as a UFC commentator and general on-air talent for ESPN, but it’s not without its drawbacks.
It might be small, but it has a big impact under kitchen cabinets and in other hard-to-light spots, shoppers say.
It's a favorite of the Barefoot Contessa, Jacques Pépin and over 1,800 Amazon shoppers.
Campbell Soup closes on one of its biggest deals yet. Here's what investors should expect.
Circadian rhythms might betray you, but this toddler clock never will.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Dane Moore from The Dane Moore NBA Podcast to talk all things Minnesota Timberwolves, including the transformation of Anthony Edwards’ role while Karl Anthony-Towns recovers from surgery.
The nonstick, non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over 15,000 five-star fans.
Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and McDonald's all hope to become a part of consumers' morning routines.
A whiff of anti-AI sentiment got big applause at the SXSW conference in Austin on Tuesday afternoon. Award-winning writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as "DANIELS," originally premiered their film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at SXSW in 2022. In a conversation about the future of storytelling at this year's SXSW on Tuesday, the duo commented on the inevitable rise of AI and how to approach it, calling the technology both "amazing" and "terrifying."
This popular set is made from a breathable eucalyptus material and feels like it came straight from a fancy hotel.
New and used hybrids have been selling quite fast over the last month.
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
Fiat's new all-electric 500e will be offered in variants designed to entice audiophiles and fans of rose gold. What would inspire your Fiat purchase?
A duplex includes two housing units on one piece of land. You can live in one or rent out both. Learn how to buy and finance a duplex.
In enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS), usage-based pricing — a pricing model in which customers are charged only when they use a product or service — is gaining ground. Often, companies paying for usage-based-pricing products struggle to figure out what to bill their own customers for said products. "This is a new challenge for engineers, as they need to build a real-time infrastructure to put cost control in place and integrate usage data with product and revenue teams," Peter Marton, co-founder and CEO of OpenMeter, told TechCrunch in an interview.
Nightdive Studios’ remake of System Shock hits consoles on May 21. It’ll be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, after arriving for PCs last year.
Children of the Sun is a bullet-bending puzzle game set in a trippy world of cults and revenge, and it's due to hit Steam on April 9.
Declining prices for many goods are helping slow inflation, but basics such as housing, food, gasoline, and energy continued to come in hotter than expected.
If you’re wondering how much car insurance costs, we’ve got you covered and can help you find ways to save money on your next car insurance policy.