State leaders work to rescue more Floridians from Haiti

More than a dozen people are waking up in Florida after being rescued from Haiti.

A rescue flight touched down Wednesday night at Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

The state is helping people escape the gang violence that has spread across the nation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said more flights could arrive Thursday.

However, since Haiti’s situation is so dangerous and fluid, future flights aren’t promised to bring people back to the Sunshine State.

Nearly 400 Floridians are hoping to flee Haiti as attacks by armed groups catapult the island nation into chaos.

The flight landed around 7 p.m. in Sanford and had 14 people on board.

DeSantis was there when they arrived and said the goal is to keep working to bring people back.

“We understand that there are people that are really in danger right now that are our fellow Floridians, so I think this is the appropriate thing for us to do,” DeSantis said.

