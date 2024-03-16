State lawmakers react to Autumn Ridge Apartments situation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — City officials aren’t able to comment on 361 pages of code violations at Autumn Ridge Apartments due to an ongoing federal lawsuit. But state lawmakers aren’t hamstrung and they are speaking out.

“It’s a hazard. It’s a hazard to the people in the building. It’s a hazard to the people outside the building,” said State Representative Kara Hope (D-Delhi Twp.). Her district includes the residents of Autumn Ridge Apartments.

Autumn Ridge Apartment has been in the headlines since 6 News obtained the inspection reports from December 2022 and January 2023 last week. They show a complex with serious safety concerns from non-working fire alarms and fire doors to potentially unsafe furnaces and water heaters.

Autumn_Ridge_Inspection_Notices_PacketDownload

The city went into the complex in January and put up red tags and pink tags after property owners, OPV Partners LLC failed to address the concerns cited in the inspections. The company made notice of appeals on the findings but didn’t pay the required fees.

When the city placed the tags in January the company responded by filing a federal lawsuit in the Federal District Court of Western District of Michigan against the city and the director and deputy director of the Office of Economic Development and Planning.

City officials responded to that lawsuit in a court filing Friday. They’re asking the judge to dismiss the case because there’s nothing worth the federal court’s time.

Verified Complaint for Declaratory and Other Relief – filed 022124 (1)Download

City response to OPV Partners LLCDownload

Both Hope, and State Rep. Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing) say they wouldn’t encourage anyone to rent in the complex at this point.

‘It’s cheap, but it’s unsafe. So, it’s not worth that low price that you might pay for rent,” Hope said.

Dievendorf’s district includes north Lansing up into Clinton County. They’ve been a leading voice in the legislature on housing.

“We need to make sure that our property owners who are bad actors can’t push off or put off our local housing authorities when they’re trying to make those decisions,” They said.

They are working with other state lawmakers to pass a 10 bill package of legislation they say will “rebalance those powers between landlords and tenants.”

The legislation includes requiring access to attorneys for renters facing eviction and other legal housing issues, requiring both landlords and rents to sign an acknowledgement they’ve reviewed their respective rights and responsibilities and legislation that will require landlords to pay for relocations in the event a property is deemed unsafe due to a landlord’s failures to act.

While the city is fighting the lawsuit and continuing to enforce the law, Hope has a message for OPV Partners LLC, the owners.

“They’re not acting in the best interest of the citizens of Lansing and they need to fix things up or leave,” she said.

