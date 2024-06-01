State lawmakers override five gubernatorial vetoes as session ends

Speaker of the House Charles McCall stands at his desk for the last time on May 30 during the last week of the legislative session at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City.

Though they didn't do as many as they did in 2023, state lawmakers attempted seven overrides of measures vetoed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt this year.

They were successful on five.

That number was much smaller than the 19 bills the Legislature overrode in 2023. Last year, legislative leaders criticized Stitt's vetoes, saying the governor threw a tantrum because lawmakers disagreed with him on tax policy.

Wednesday afternoon, both the House and Senate overrode Stitt's veto Senate Bill 102, a retirement measure written by Sen. Jessica Garvin, a Republican from Duncan. The bill increases benefits from the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System and raises employee and employer contributions.

Law enforcement and the Fraternal Order of Police supported the bill. Stitt countered the bill would damage the fund’s long-term viability. In a veto message posted on the website X (formerly Twitter), Stitt said the bill would put the pension systems at risk.

"The math didn't just add up," Stitt said. "We won't put the future pensions of our law enforcement or the future financial health of our state at risk. It's not an easy decision, but it's the right one for our state. That's why I vetoed this bill."

During debate on the override, incoming Senate Pro Tempore Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said the measure was a good bill. "Don't get distracted by claims about how good it might be two years form now," McCortney said. "I encourage you to vote yes today."

Gavin, the bill's author, said the measure wasn't an easy yes vote.

"Yes, this bill is not perfect. No, it doesn't have a cost of living allowance. I urge you to join me in believing this is the right thing to do," she said.

The veto of SB 102 was overridden by a 36-9 vote in the Senate and by a 83-4 vote in the House of Representatives.

Vetoes on two bills on health insurance also overridden

Lawmakers also overrode vetoes on two bills that addressed health insurance, including House Bill 1712, by Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow, which prohibits insurers from refusing to cover prescribed durable medical equipment; and House Bill 1979, by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, which restricts the conditions placed on vision care providers by insurers from prepaid plans.

Stitt said both measures would weaken provider networks and force consumers to pay more.

The Legislature also overrode vetoes on SB 1438, by Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, and HB 2687, by Rep. John George, R-Newalla. Rader's bill allows a 1.25% recovery fee for heavy equipment. The measure by George adds new certified law officers hired by either the attorney general’s office or the state's Military Department to the state police pension fund.

While the Senate successfully overrode the veto of SB 1210 by Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, the attempt came up short in the House. The bill would have allowed county assessors to use photos taken from fixed wing aircraft for appraisal purposes.

The Senate also voted to override the veto of Democrat-authored legislation SB 1751, by Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, but the motion failed in the House. It would have required guardians of incapacitated adults to receive training based on the condition of the person the guardian is providing care for.

