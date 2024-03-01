State lawmakers advance trespassing bill
State lawmakers are working to advance a trespassing bill that would make shooting and killing migrants on property legal.
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
South Carolina remains the No. 1 overall seed with a new entry to the seed line.
That includes college and pros.
Plumbers are expensive, but this drain snake isn't — and fans can't believe what it manages to pull from plugged-up pipes.
There's a lot at stake in 2024 for workers, investors, and businesspeople. Here's a concise guide to the issues that matter.
Lawyers for columnist E. Jean Carroll respond to a request by former President Donald Trump to delay payment of the $83.3 million judgment against him.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
Here are five good ways to use your tax refund, including adding to your savings, starting an emergency fund, paying off debt, and more.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership study ranked the Mini Cooper SE/Electric with the highest satisfaction levels.
Activision studio Toys for Bob has announced its becoming an independent entity. This is happening after sweeping layoffs impacted 86 employees.
Eagles' Don Henley is a key witness in a criminal trial against three collectibles dealers accused of illegally selling "Hotel California" lyrics.
Joel Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he injured his knee against the Warriors.
Multiple wildfires have torn across the Texas Panhandle, leaving at least one person dead.
Callum, the company founded by Ian Callum, managed to make a Jaguar C-X75 used in the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre street-legal.
Soon, it will be: Clark holds the scoring record. Maravich owns the men’s scoring record. That means something significant in women’s basketball’s growth.
Looking for the easiest way to stream every F1 event this season? Here's the entire 2024 schedule with each event and the best ways to watch them online.
Legal claims are starting to pile up against Microsoft and OpenAI, as three more news sites have sued the firms over copyright infringement.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
Learn more about the child and dependent care tax credit including how to qualify and what it’s worth.