State launches online portal to help Floridians stuck in Haiti amid gang violence, political unrest

As gang violence and political unrest continue to escalate in Haiti, the state of Florida is taking steps to assist citizens who may be trapped there.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management launched an online portal Thursday meant to collect information from Floridians, or other Americans, about their immediate needs in Haiti.

Floridians in Haiti, or their family members, can reach the portal here.

There, they can fill out a questionnaire to share their needs with the state, or request an evacuation.

“We will do everything possible to help Floridians and Americans who are in need of help in Haiti,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said in a statement. “I encourage those with needs to visit the portal today.”

The launch of the assistance portal comes just a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he would send hundreds of Florida State Guard troops and police officers to the state’s southern coast to prevent migrant landings.

