State land office asking for input on transferring 212 acres of the Bosque to the feds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Land Office is asking the public if 212 acres of the Bosque could be better managed by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. No actions have been taken at this time but the state’s land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard wants public comments before deciding whether or not to approve the proposal. “The state land office was approached by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with interest in this 200-acre parcel, they’d like to acquire it through an acquisition,” said Commissioner Garcia Richard.

There will be two more meetings to discuss the proposal:

Henry “Kiki” Saavedra Community Center, 201 Prosperity Ave. SE., Albuquerque, NM, Tuesday, April 16, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Pass Code: 506108

Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge, 7581 2nd St. NW., Albuquerque, NM, Saturday, May 18 10 a.m.-noon, Pass Code: 724291

The state land office has also published a survey online for people to leave their input.

