State investigates alleged misconduct by Chesterfield County sheriff

State police in South Carolina say they’re investigating the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for allegations of misconduct.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned the investigation has to do with a recording posted to Facebook where Sheriff Cambo Streater allegedly promises to get attempted murder charges against a suspect dropped.

Jordan Seidhom posted that recording on Facebook this week. He’s a former employee of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Seidhom wouldn’t tell Terry who gave him the call, but he said what’s heard was so disturbing to him, he had to let the entire community know about it.

“My very first thought was, ‘this is horrible,’” Seidhom said.

Seidhom said Streater is heard talking to the father of an attempted murder suspect. It sounds as if Streater is disappointed in the investigation and promises to work to get charges dropped.

“The solicitor said he didn’t think it was a good case,” Streater says. “Kernard told me he didn’t think [the suspect] should have been charged. I said why’d you send it to Columbia if that’s what you think? Be a man and call it like it is and drop the charges, ‘cause that’s what I’m trying to get, I’m trying to get the charges dropped.”

Seidhom said the sheriff’s office investigated that attempted murder case in 2020 and charges were filed against Da’Vonta Robinson, also known as “Squirrel,” in 2022.

“I’ve never listened to anything, or witnessed anything like this in my law enforcement career,” Seidhom told Terry.

“When you sit down in a defendant’s living room and give them all aspects of the case in an attempt to get the case thrown out,” he added.

On Thursday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sent a statement to Terry confirming it is investigating “allegations of misconduct by the Chesterfield County sheriff, Cambo Streater.” It said “SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing. No further details are available at this time.”

Sheriff Streater said he can’t talk about the situation now, but promised to talk to Terry on camera once the investigation is complete.

Terry did talk to the solicitor whose name was mentioned in that call. He said he is “disappointed and infuriated” because he recused himself from the Robinson case and he said he never made any comments about the strength of the case.

