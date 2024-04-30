State of the Industry Banquet set

Apr. 30—The Texas Restaurant Association Permian Basin Chapter will hold the State of the Industry Banquet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 30 at the Odessa Country Club.

A news release said this year's banquet promises to be an insightful and enriching event, featuring distinguished speakers who are pivotal figures in the restaurant industry. TRA State Board Chair Skeeter Miller and TRA President and CEO Emily Williams Knight, will be addressing the audience, sharing their invaluable perspectives and expertise on the current state and future trends of the restaurant sector in Texas.

Following the keynote speeches, we will be presenting the Silver Spoon Awards, a recognition of excellence in the industry. This ceremony will highlight the achievements and contributions of outstanding individuals and establishments that have made significant strides in advancing the culinary landscape of our community.