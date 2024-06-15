State to hold hearings on Duke plan to raise electric rates

Jun. 14—Duke Energy has applied to state regulators for an operating plan that would raise electric service rates 6.5% over three years.

Regulators have scheduled public hearings to give residents a chance to comment on the plan

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled public hearings for 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at the MidPoint Library, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown; and 6 p.m. Sept. 10. at Cincinnati City Hall, council chambers, 801 Plum St.

An electric security plan — or "ESP" — is an operating plan for an electric utility that sets prices for the generation of electricity and it may cover investments in distribution and updates to the electric grid.

Duke Energy Ohio, Inc., a subsidiary of Duke Energy, has about 700,000 customers in Southwest Ohio.

Those who testify at the hearings will have comments included in the case record, the PUCO said. An evidentiary hearing will also happen at PUCO offices in Columbus on October 22.

On April 1, Duke Energy Ohio formally applied for the plan for the supply of "standard service offer" electric generation from June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2028.

In electric service, the "standard service offer" or default rate, is the price for electricity for customers who do not participate in a government aggregation program or select a retail electric supplier on their own.

Written comments may also be addressed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215.

Public comments can also be filed online, and all comments should reference case docket number 24-278-EL-SSO.

A copy of Duke's application and the entry scheduling the public hearing is available at www.PUCO.ohio.gov by clicking on the links to "Docketing Information System" and searching for case 24-278-EL-SSO.

Last August, the PUCO approved a new electric security plan for AES Ohio, setting in place higher Dayton-area residential electric rates for the next three years.

The AES Ohio net increase is $5.33 a month for a resident who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month, according to the PUCO, which oversees electric companies and other state utilities.

Messages seeking comment were sent to media representatives of Duke Energy.