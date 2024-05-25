Update: State Highway 92 open after 2-vehicle crash snarls traffic

(BCN) — All lanes of state Highway 92 just outside of Half Moon Bay were reopened on Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision that left one person hospitalized.

The collision at Digges Canyon Road was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:05 a.m., according to Sophie Lu, a CHP spokesperson.

The highway was fully closed before one-way traffic controls allowed limited movement through the area, causing severe traffic backups. It was fully reopened just after noon.

The cause remains under investigation, Lu said.

