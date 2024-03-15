State higher education officials urge against tuition increases at universities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Higher Education Department is urging public colleges and universities to keep tuition levels flat for the coming semester. New Mexico made history by passing the largest trust fund for tuition-free college by investing a record $162M in the Opportunity Scholarship this year.

Bosque School researches impact of 2022 bosque fire on local porcupine population

The department is asking schools to keep their tuition rates from rising or New Mexico students could lose state-funded scholarships like what happened to the Lottery Scholarship. “There is a huge increase in tuition and fees at higher education institutions so it dwindled state budget that was going towards scholarships, so students could go to college for free. We are concerned that can potentially happen with the oppo scholarship,” said Cabinet Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently approved a record $1.1 billion in funding for operations at colleges and universities and $324 million for higher education facilities across the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.