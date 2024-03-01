State Higher Education board approves new tuition model for Dakota College at Bottineau

Feb. 29—GRAND FORKS — State Board of Higher Education members approved by consent agenda a proposal for Dakota College at Bottineau to streamline and simplify its tuition model.

The proposed changes will go into effect for the fall 2024 semester and principally affect out-of-state and international students.

"This is just something that makes us more competitive as we go out and seek students and also, in my opinion, is more fair," Campus Dean Carmen Simone said.

Residents of contiguous states, Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana, will pay the same tuition rate as in-state students, while other out-of-state and international students will pay 120% of the in-state tuition rate.

Dakota College currently has eight different student categories and five different tuition rates depending on place of origin. International students — excluding Canadians, who pay the in-state rate — currently pay the highest tuition rate, at 175% of in-state, or $330.33 per credit.

"We have a very difficult tuition model," Simone said. "Students, from say, Louisiana were paying a different rate than students from Indiana, or Missouri, or Montana."

Most of the community college's 400-odd students hail from North Dakota, with the next largest populations coming from neighboring Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Students from 33 states as well as several other Canadian provinces are represented in the student body.

An estimate suggested the changes would have cost the college $41,213 if implemented in fall 2023, based on enrollment data — equivalent to about 18 full-time students.

Simone said enrollment trends meant the college expected to easily make up that gap, particularly with the opening of a new dental assisting program affiliated with the college in nearby Minot. That program will accept up to 12 students at a time and will commence in August.

Board members also signed off on a proposal to join the Complete College America Alliance.

Complete College America is a nonprofit organization that works with states to improve student outcomes.

Lisa Johnson, vice president for academic and student affairs, said the nonprofit could help the state raise its postsecondary attainment level — the number of adults with a college certificate or degree — to 65%.

The proposal next goes to Gov. Doug Burgum. Joining the alliance will not cost the state money.

In other news,

* Board members voted 6-1 to allow Chancellor Mark Hagerott to

take a month of paid developmental leave

in blocks throughout spring, summer and fall. Board member Jeffrey Volk voted against the request.

* Board members joined university presidents and North Dakota University System staff in an executive session meeting to discuss an unspecified cybersecurity breach. The meeting was confidential under North Dakota Century Code 44-04-18.4(7) and 44- 04-19.2(1).