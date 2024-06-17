State High earns national award for making a positive impact on school climate, culture

State High has been named a platinum Jostens Renaissance School of Distinction for 2024, only one of 84 schools in North America to receive the title.

The Jostens Renaissance program aims to celebrate schools that work to create a positive and welcoming environment for students and staff. It recognizes schools at three levels: silver, gold and platinum. The State College Area school was chosen for its work in promoting and improving school culture through mental health assemblies, painting parking spaces and senior parades, according to a press release sent last week by the district.

Principal Laura Tobias said that they’re proud to receive the award, as they’re always looking for new initiatives and ways to improve the experience for students and teachers at State High.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this platinum certification from Jostens Renaissance,” Tobias said. “It’s a testament to the hard work and unwavering dedication of our students, faculty, and staff, who truly believe in the power of fostering a supportive, nurturing school community.”

State High was one of three platinum level schools in Pennsylvania, along with Warrior Run Junior Senior High School in Turbotville and Solanco High School in Quarryville.