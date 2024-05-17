State of growth: 10 Oklahoma cities where population is growing the fastest

The latest population estimates are out from the Census Bureau, revealing what areas of Oklahoma are growing.

We know Oklahoma City retained its spot as America's 20th largest city, and surpassed the 700,000 population mark.

But what about other communities in Oklahoma? Here's what we know about which cities in Oklahoma with at least 5,000 residents grew the fastest between July 2022 and July 2023.

10 fastest growing towns in Oklahoma

Newcastle grew by 7%, adding 921 people

Collinsville grew by 4.7%, adding 415 people

Owasso grew by 4.7%, adding 1,834 people

Mustang grew by 4.6%, adding 1,082 people

Piedmont grew by 4.3%, adding 359 people

Tuttle grew by 3.8%, adding 304 people

Durant grew by 3.7%, adding 728 people

El Reno grew by 3.5%, adding 643 people

Coweta grew by 3.2%, adding 336 people

Yukon grew by 3.2%, adding 816 people

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 10 fastest growing cities in Oklahoma, according to latest census data