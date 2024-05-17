State of growth: 10 Oklahoma cities where population is growing the fastest
The latest population estimates are out from the Census Bureau, revealing what areas of Oklahoma are growing.
We know Oklahoma City retained its spot as America's 20th largest city, and surpassed the 700,000 population mark.
But what about other communities in Oklahoma? Here's what we know about which cities in Oklahoma with at least 5,000 residents grew the fastest between July 2022 and July 2023.
10 fastest growing towns in Oklahoma
Newcastle grew by 7%, adding 921 people
Collinsville grew by 4.7%, adding 415 people
Owasso grew by 4.7%, adding 1,834 people
Mustang grew by 4.6%, adding 1,082 people
Piedmont grew by 4.3%, adding 359 people
Tuttle grew by 3.8%, adding 304 people
Durant grew by 3.7%, adding 728 people
El Reno grew by 3.5%, adding 643 people
Coweta grew by 3.2%, adding 336 people
Yukon grew by 3.2%, adding 816 people
