State grant to help Gaylord identify lead water lines

GAYLORD — The City of Gaylord has received a $308,000 grant from the state to pinpoint lead water lines that need to be replaced.

According to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the program’s goal is to position communities to take advantage of infrastructure dollars for lead line replacement.

"The monies are to be used for public outreach, project plan development and field work to identify the lead service lines," said city manager Kim Awrey. "Through our investigation over the last five years we do have some unknown service lines. This will enable us to do the testing to find out if a line is lead and then we will be able to replace it."

Awrey said they will be examining lines that run from the water main into the home.

"Typically the city is usually only responsible from the water main to curb stops within our right of way. This makes the city responsible for the entire line into someone's home. So if we uncover a water main and there is a lead gooseneck, we are responsible for replacing the entire line into the house," she said.

Awrey said the city has been replacing lead lines while doing street projects since 2017 when the state regulation started.

"So every time we do a street project and if we find a lead gooseneck we replace the line into the home. We had five on the 16-street project we did in 2017. We didn't have any on Random and Clover. We had three or four when we did Elm Street last summer," Awrey said.

Awrey said there may be 20 to 25 replacements that need to be done.

"We have been replacing our water mains for the last 30 years so we are ahead of where other communities are," she added.

According to the Lead Service Line Replacement Collaborative, lead can enter drinking water when pipes and plumbing fixtures that contain lead corrode, especially where the water has high acidity or low mineral content.

The state grant Gaylord is receiving is one of many lead service line replacement efforts currently underway across Michigan as cities rush to meet the state's deadline of full lead water line removal by 2041.

Legislation passed in 2018 following the Flint water crisis included a new version of the Michigan Lead and Copper Rule, or LCR. The rule was updated to help reduce Michiganders’ risk for exposure to lead in their drinking water, and it mandates that any lines containing lead must be replaced at the expense of the water supplier by 2041.

According to a 2020 inventory performed by EGLE, 4 percent of water service lines in the state contain known lead. An additional 7 percent are “likely lead,” and 12 percent are made of unknown material. A secondary inventory is due in 2025.

Most people who have lead in their blood do not look or act sick. However, there is no safe level of lead in the blood. As lead exposure increases, the range and seriousness of health effects increases.

Lead exposure can harm children’s brain development, contributing to lower IQs as well as learning and behavioral problems. Young children, infants, and fetuses are particularly vulnerable to lead because the harm appears to be greater at lower exposures in children than in adults.

