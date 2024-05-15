State grant will help fund road upgrades in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A state grant will support road improvements near LG Energy Solution Michigan in Holland.

The $2.8 million Michigan Department of Transportation grant comes through the Transportation Economic Development Fund.

The project will resurface 40th Street between Industrial Avenue and Waverly Road and expand 40th to three lanes rather than two between Waverly and the North Branch Macatawa River. There will also be traffic signal timing changes at the Waverly intersections at 40th and 48th Street.

In all, the work is going to cost about $3.5 million. LG is footing about 20% of the total bill, or around $715,000.

The work is linked to the LG expansion being built in the area. LG builds lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

“We believe this collaborative project will benefit drivers in the area, key stakeholders, and employees, while our company prioritizes a greener future and transforms the automotive industry as a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles,” LG executive Roger Traboulay said in a Wednesday statement released by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office. “We appreciate the partnerships with the State of Michigan, City of Holland and Lakeshore Advantage to improve the surrounding roads and infrastructure.”

The Saginaw County Road Commission also got a TEDF grant of $1.9 million to help cover road upgrades west of the city of Saginaw around the site of a new plant for Hemlock Semiconductor, which produces a material used in semiconductors and solar panels.

The governor’s office said that together, the grants will support investments worth $3.4 billion and 1,751 jobs.

