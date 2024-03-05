State grant aids Beckley in demo of dilapidated structures

Mar. 4—The city of Beckley received nearly half a million dollars in state funding to demolish 37 abandoned and dilapidated structures.

Funding for the demolition will be provided by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and was accepted by the city during a Beckley Common Council meeting on Feb. 27.

Beckley's chief code enforcement officer, Donald Morgan, said Beckley will receive $487,000 for the demolition of 37 predetermined abandoned and dilapidated structures within the city.

Morgan said their list of properties needs the approval of the West Virginia Historic Preservation Office.

As part of the grant, Morgan said he has until Jan. 31, 2025, to demolish the abandoned and dilapidated structures.

According to a press release from the state, Beckley is one of 69 communities receiving over $15.6 million in grant funding as part of West Virginia's Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties program.

The Raleigh County Commission received $494,000 as part of the program.

This funding will reimburse the communities for expenses related to the demolition of 1,290 targeted structures.

Grant selections were made from the list of respondents following a comprehensive review process based on certain minimum requirements and American Rescue Plan Act guidelines to ensure the funds are used efficiently and effectively and have a significant potential for positive community impact. The selected projects span the state, from Weirton in Hancock County to Wyoming County, showcasing the widespread need for such an initiative.

