State government websites subject to a 'denial of service' attack

Mar. 13—Beginning Tuesday afternoon, some Alabama state government websites were subject to a "denial of service" attack.

"There was no breech, and the state's computers and information have not been accessed. In conjunction with the state's carrier, the Alabama OIT is actively working to mitigate the attack, which may cause some state websites to be slow temporarily," according to a press release from Gina Maiola, Communications Director for the Office of Gov. Kay Ivey.