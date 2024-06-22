Arizona approves $8.2B for statewide transportation work until 2029

The state government approved $8.2 billion for Arizona highways, bridges and transportation repair and improvements across the state through 2029, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The 2025-2029 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program was approved by the state transportation board and will distribute millions to statewide resources, and county-specific funds for Maricopa and Pima counties.

ADOT said an average of $2.5 billion would be allotted for the next five years for high-priority projects, with approximately $500 million per year specifically dedicated to "preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges."

The funding for the program came from federal, state and local taxes, along with fuel and vehicle registration tax, both approved by Maricopa County and Pima County voters, according to ADOT.

Here's a breakdown of what the money will be used for and where you can expect Arizona roadways to look different.

How will the money be used across the state?

The approved funding will address local roadway repairs, with $800 million allocated annually to enhance highway safety and functionality. This will involve upgrading technology used at intersections and improving freight commerce, directional signs, and lighting, according to ADOT.

A one-time $780 million would be allotted for statewide transportation, focusing on widening highways and improving interchanges, according to ADOT.

This included a widening of U.S. 94 between Wickenburg and Interstate 40 in Kingman, adding two additional lanes.

Other statewide projects included addition lanes to the State Route 260 in the Lion Springs area between Payson and Heber-Overgaard, and a new interchange on Interstate 10 at Rancho Santa Fe Parkway.

Additionally, airport projects statewide would receive $57 million of the funding.

Here's how much will be invested into Maricopa County roadways

An allocation of $2 billion will go to projects in Maricopa County, including the widening of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, as well as four additional projects in the same area, which will include new bridges over the Gila River.

Maricopa County will also see the extension of Loop 303 between Van Buren Street and Maricopa County 85, new HOV ramps connecting I-10 and Loop 101, and improvements to the intersection of Grand Avenue, 35th Avenue, and Indian School Road.

These projects happened in conjunction with the Maricopa Association of Governments, ADOT said.

Pima County to see nearly $1B for roadwork

Pima County would be allotted $849 million for projects including a new interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road, along with reconstruction of the existing interchange at Kino Parkway and widening of the freeway.

The funds would also allow the reconstruction of the Interstate 19 interchange at Irvington Road.

How did ADOT decide what areas to fix or start new construction?

ADOT said the five-year program was developed with local governments and transportation agencies, along with tribal communities to ensure the right projects were prioritized, but also done correctly.

ADOT received input from the Arizona Division Office of the Federal Highway Administration during development of the program and its eventual execution.

The entirety of the five-year plan can be read on ADOT's website.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How ADOT will spend $8.2B over the next five years on Arizona roads