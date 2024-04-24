State Game Lands shooting ranges in Monroe, Wayne counties being renovated

Two State Game Lands shooting ranges in the Poconos closed for renovations earlier this month.

The State Game Lands 127 shooting range, in Coolbaugh Township, and State Game Lands 159 range, in Lebanon Township, are currently under renovations that will last until mid-June, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“The upgrades will improve the quality of the shooting range and the overall experience for shooters,” Northeast Region Land Management Group Supervisor Ryan Gildea said in a press release regarding the Coolbaugh shooting range. “This required maintenance will ensure the safety and quality of our range.”

The Pennsylvania State Game Lands 127 shooting range closed down in early April for renovations, seen in progress on April 19, 2024.

When asked about further details regarding the State Game Lands 127 range renovations, State Game Warden and Information and Education Supervisor Lt. Aaron Morrow said that all shooting stations at the range will receive overhead structures.

“This will provide the individual shooter with cover from inclement weather and greatly increase the overall experience for the public that utilizes the public shooting range,” emailed Morrow.

“New target stands will be installed," Morrow added.

Morrow later confirmed that the same renovations will be true for the State Game Lands 159 range, and the State Game Lands 141 range in Carbon County, which closed for renovations in mid-February and reopened last week.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Shooting ranges at State Game Lands 127, 159 getting upgrades