State funding for citrus seeds hope for Florida growers

Citrus is Florida’s signature crop. It was introduced to Florida more than five centuries ago and quickly became synonymous with the Sunshine State. Without significant investments in research and recovery, however, the industry could be limited to our state’s history and not a part of its future.

Fortunately, state funding approved recently by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis grants Florida growers resources to carry on and hope for a meaningful comeback.

A contractor with South Florida Citrus Services burns citrus trees on an Alva property on June 7, 2022. The trees had citrus greening. The disease is greatly affecting Florida and Southwest Florida citrus growers.

If you’ve driven through a citrus grove recently, you may have witnessed the destruction we’ve suffered in recent years. Groves throughout the state of Florida, like my own, have been iced over by freezing temperatures and flooded by hurricanes.

Orange peels for better cardiovascular health? Research from the University of Florida shows the extract may hold the key.

Severe weather is not new to us. In fact, we’re quite experienced at rebuilding. We’ve grown extremely resilient. But the severe weather in recent years has taken a serious toll on our groves, which were already weary from a decades-long battle against an invasive pest that spreads infection.

Kyle Story

First discovered in Florida in 2005, the Asian citrus psyllid is a tiny insect that infects trees with citrus greening. The bacterial disease causes the fruit to drop before becoming mature enough to harvest and, eventually, kills the tree.

While we worked to control the spread of infection, the psyllid multiplied and traveled the state. Now, greening is found in every county in Florida. We’ve shifted our focus from prevention to solutions. We’re working to find treatments, therapies and a cure for greening before our industry collapses.

Just in the last two years, our investments in research and trials are proving to be fruitful. New varieties have stronger defenses against infection. Therapies are proving to combat greening. The groves are just beginning to show signs of good health and long-lasting strength.

While some groves have closed and sold out to developers, many of us refuse to give in.

As a fourth-generation citrus grower in Florida, I'm optimistic by nature. I genuinely believe there is a more sustainable future for Florida's citrus industry ahead of us. And I am confident we will continue to grow and harvest America’s favorite fresh juice.

I know we cannot do it alone. That’s why I am grateful that Florida leaders have made a record investment in the future of citrus for the second year in a row.

I want to thank Governor Ron DeSantis for recognizing the importance of the Sunshine State's signature crop and approving $47 million toward citrus-related initiatives, including continued research.

With these funds, the Citrus Research and Development Foundation can continue diligently developing treatments and therapies to improve the health of citrus trees and fruit yield in citrus greening-affected trees. Additionally, the Citrus Research and Field Trial Foundation — established by growers, for growers — can move the latest lab and research solutions into groves for commercial-scale field trials.

The positive impact of these two foundations is evident in the success of the field trials the Citrus Research and Field Trial Foundation is conducting. More than 1,400 projects are being researched across more than 90,000 acres of Florida citrus between traditional new plantings and the Existing Tree Therapies program.

I sincerely thank Senate President-Designate Ben Albritton and Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson for their commitment to our industry. They’ve not only advanced policy solutions and funding for research, but they’ve also made land conservation a priority.

The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program invests in conservation easements to prevent development of agricultural lands — including citrus groves. The program, championed by Commissioner Simpson, keeps groves in operation while ensuring long-term environmental benefits.

The support of our lawmakers and the investments in our industry are critical to the comeback of Florida citrus. Together, we’re making sure citrus is not just a part of Florida’s history, but an important part of its future.

Kyle Story is vice president for The Story Companies headquartered in Lake Wales, which owns and/or manages citrus, peach and blueberry operations in central and south Florida. Story is also the president of Florida Citrus Mutual, the state’s largest trade association dedicated solely to the well-being of the Florida citrus grower.

