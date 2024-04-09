State Forestry Division urging residents to prepare for wildfire season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As New Mexico enters springtime, the New Mexico Forestry Department is urging homeowners to prepare for dry conditions and wildfire season. The department is urging homeowners to clean up dead vegetation trapped against their houses or under their decks. They also are asking for homeowners to remove fine fuels which are pine needles and leave that can quickly ignite a fire.

Another tip is to replace mulch from around the base of your home with non-flammable material like gravel or river rock. They say to store firewood, gas cans, lawnmowers, or other combustibles at least five feet from the house.

The official handbook called Living With Fire: A Guide for the Homeowner is available at this link.

