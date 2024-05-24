State Fire Marshal releases Memorial Day safety tips

May 24—OLYMPIA — According to a Wednesday statement from the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, during Memorial Day weekend in 2023 there were 10,658 incidents in Washington State requiring Fire or EMS response. These incidents resulted in $3,489,572 in property loss.

"Please keep fire safety in mind as we honor those that have fallen," the statement said.

The statement urged members of the public to follow these tips to stay safe during this year's Memorial Day:

—Don't drink and drive.

—Check that your vehicle is safe and well-maintained.

—Drink plenty of water.

—Use proper SPF sunscreen.

—Bring a first aid kit with you when traveling.

—Store and cook food at proper temperatures.

—Practice proper safety techniques for grilling.

—Never leave a fire unattended.

—Properly extinguish any fires.

—Always have a kid-free zone when cooking.

—Leave plenty of distance between heating equipment and structures.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal's Office at (360) 596-3904.