State financial aid priority deadline extended to April 15

Mar. 1—AUSTIN — The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has extended the state financial aid application priority deadline to April 15 due to continued technical challenges related to completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

In July 2023, the Board amended the rules regarding the financial aid priority deadline, providing Commissioner Harrison Keller with the authority to delay the priority deadline for a specific aid cycle. The original January deadline was previously extended to March 15.

The priority deadline is neither a guarantee to receive funding if a student applies by the applicable date for the academic year, nor is it a restriction to those that apply beyond the date. It is meant to encourage students to complete their application promptly to increase the likelihood of receiving state funding.