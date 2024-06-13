State files lawsuit against Bingham and Madison Square apartments.

Jun. 13—ANDERSON — The Indiana attorney general's office is suing the owners of Bingham Square and Madison Square apartments for abandoning tenants.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the legal action Thursday, maintaining the owners let the two apartment complexes to fall into extreme disrepair making them unlivable.

The lawsuit was filed in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.

The defendants being sued for the abandonment are PR Bingham LLC; PR Madison LLC; Property Resource Associates LLC; and Gary Plichta, according to a statement by Rokita's office.

Last December, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved the proposed sale to Woodlake Development from New Jersey.

As part of the sale, Property Resource Associates was to pay $1 million to cover outstanding utility bills to the city of Anderson.

That sale hasn't taken place.

"The way that hardworking Hoosiers are alleged to have been treated by these defendants is disgraceful," Rokita said. "Not every investment in real property can be successful, but it's unconscionable to simply abandon these properties and force stranded families to figure out how to fend for themselves after they paid their rent."

Defendants acquired Bingham Square Apartments in 2019 with a $2.7 million dollar loan from Landmark Bank and $900,000 in TIF Bonds from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.

The lawsuit was filed by the Consumer Protection Division through its Homeowner Protection Unit and alleges that defendants thereafter walked away from the 129-unit complex and allowed its physical condition to totally deteriorate. As early as February 2021, utilities were shut off due to alleged nonpayment of utility charges to the City of Anderson.

The lawsuit likewise alleges that after being notified of at least 21 units not meeting Section 8 Housing Quality Standards by the Anderson Housing Authority, defendants cancelled their Section 8 contract and began evicting HUD-subsidized tenants from the property. Bingham Square Apartments has since been plagued by fires, flooding, utility outages, break-ins and criminal trespassers.

The lawsuit also alleges that Madison Square Apartments experienced a similar fate.

After receiving $3.4 million dollars for the purchase and rehabilitation of this property, defendants allegedly abandoned tenants by the fall of 2022 — leaving behind an unsecured leasing office full of sensitive tenant information, including dozens of uncashed checks from years prior.

Trespassers are said to have taken hold of the property, cutting out electric meters in several buildings, stripping copper wire, and causing unsafe conditions wherein standing water was in contact with live electrical wires.

By May 2024 the defendants owed as much as $925,380 in unpaid utilities to the City of Anderson.

Both properties were alleged to have been in the control of Gary Plichta and Property Resource Associates LLC, a company based out of Florida.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial, costs of prosecution, and other damages against the defendants for multiple violations of the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, Home Loan Practices Act, and the Uniform Business Organizations Act.

"Our office intends to hold these defendants to account for the devastation they have caused to the City of Anderson and its constituents," Rokita said

The J building caught on fire on May 12, 2022, and was destroyed by the blaze.

The lawsuit states there was no property hazard insurance on the building and no insurance claim was filed.

