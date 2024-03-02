State and federal agencies deny role in diaper shortage at Chicago’s migrant shelters

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency this week issued statements that denied their involvement in how the city distributes supplies at migrant shelters after the Tribune reported that a shortage of essential supplies was forcing some migrants to have to reuse diapers.

Mary May, a spokesperson for the city, told the Tribune last week that “supply shortages from IEMA and FEMA can result in temporary shortages of some supplies.” But state officials told the Tribune Friday that while they supply the city with diapers and other essentials, city officials are responsible for identifying shortages and requesting to fill the gaps.

“Emergency orders can be fulfilled if needed,” said Kevin Sur, spokesperson of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security. “As always, state partners will work to find items requested by the City of Chicago in an emergency.”

On Feb. 23, advocates for migrants told the Tribune there was a shortage of diapers in the city’s shelters, forcing some parents to reuse dirty diapers on their babies. The desperation of the families galvanized mutual aid groups to collect diapers, toilet paper and other hygiene products after city officials told them they couldn’t keep up with supplies, volunteers said.

According to Sur, the city’s “one and only request for diapers” was in October when they provided 64,000 diapers. Earlier this week they received another request for additional supplies but it did not include diapers, Sur said.

Though diapers were not requested, the state agency provided another 600 diapers that had been donated, he added.

Friday afternoon, May said the city’s initial statement was only “describing the resource request process and was not attributing any shortages to IEMA or FEMA.”

May added that the city requests or orders supplies from city of Chicago vendors and the state emergency management agency.

“If we need additional assistance due to supply requests, emergencies, or a presidential disaster declaration the city would reach out to FEMA,” May said.

A FEMA spokesperson would not clarify if it provides diapers or other goods to the city of Chicago for migrants under the city’s care, but said the organization is not involved in the provision of “the referenced supplies.”

“The distribution of supplies is provided by nonprofits and in coordination with local and state agencies. FEMA is not involved,” the spokesperson said.

Sur said the city makes requests for supplies every other week. The state provides various items and hygiene supplies including winter coats for all ages, socks and underwear for all ages, pallets of laundry detergent and family lice kits.

Migrant families at several of the largest shelters around the city began to report the need for diapers and other hygiene products weeks ago, according to volunteers. The extreme need forced some parents to reuse dirty diapers for their children, migrants said.

After reporting the concern, city officials said they couldn’t keep up, said Annie Gomberg, a lead volunteer helping migrants. Gomberg said she is concerned about how the city is rationing the limited supplies.

Last Friday the city “received a large delivery of supplies” from a city of Chicago vendor that included diapers to distribute to shelters, according to May.

But earlier this week, migrants said they were still going for days without essential goods at shelters around the city. Out of desperation, they have had to form small groups inside shelters to ration supplies, they said.

According to Gomberg, volunteers at the mutual aid group Southwest Collective received dozens of boxes of diapers following the Tribune’s Feb. 29 article about shortages.

“But (the volunteers are) not giving them to shelter employees,” she said. “They give diapers directly to shelter residents.”