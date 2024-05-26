State Farm catastrophe claim response team to assist customers affected by deadly NWA storms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Farm’s catastrophe claim response team is responding to assist its customers and local agents in Northwest Arkansas following a deadly storm that pushed through the area on May 26.

According to a press release, catastrophe claims adjusters and support members are deploying and arriving on-site. Teams will provide initial claim handling efforts for impacted customers with a focus on the most severe losses.

The release says the 1-800-SFCLAIM line is activated and available for customers to begin the claim reporting process if they are unable to contact their local State Farm agent.

State Farm policy holders who have damage can submit and manage their claim through various channels, according to the release.

Customers can call or email their State Farm agent, call 1-800-SFCLAIM, submit a claim through the company’s mobile app or through its website. Customers can also text “CLAIM” to 62789 to receive a link to file a claim.

State Farm gives tips to know when assessing damage is safe to do so:

Don’t enter damaged buildings until they are declared safe and use extreme caution around debris. Wear appropiate clothing, like sturdy shoes or boots, long sleeves and gloves.

Safely check you home or apartment for any signs of structure issues and hidden damage.

Safely take pictures of your home’s damage, inside and out.

