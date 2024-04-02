State Fair of West Virginia 2024 began prepping last year

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is still a few months away, but the folks in charge are busy planning every last detail.

From farm animals, to concerts, to rides and yummy food, the State Fair of West Virginia has been busy planning this year’s event before last summer was even over.

Kelly Collins, the Chief Executive Officer of the State Fair of West Virginia, told 59News to get excited because they have more announcements coming soon.

“So, we’re hoping to announce our free entertainment acts. You know, that’s something that when you come into the fair, you’re walking around looking at all the vendors. We’ve got free entertainment all across the property. So we’re getting ready to announce all of those acts that are coming to the fair. We’re very excited this year!” said Collins.

Those performing this year include Anthony Oliver, Travis Tritt, Bailey Zimmerman and more. The State Fair kicks off on August 8th and lasts through the 17th this year.

