State Fair of Louisiana announces carnival provider changes

The State Fair of Louisiana is partnering up with a carnival company. On Wednesday evening the State Fair of Louisiana announced a partnership with Talley Amusements.

“We are very proud to partner with Talley Amusements as our carnival provider. Their attention to detail, extensive selection of rides, and “wow” factor will be a must-experience for fairgoers," said Robb Brazzel, President & General Manager.

“We're honored to be selected as the next carnival provider for the State Fair of Louisiana," said Mary Talley, Vice President of Talley Amusements, Inc. "Our team is committed to delivering the cleanest, safest carnival midway experience, ensuring that our guests can enjoy themselves with their families and create cherished memories that last a lifetime."

The first night of the 113th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, Oct. 24-Nov. 10, 2019 at the State Fairgrounds of Louisiana.

Talley's is known for its work at fairs across the nation, including the Ohio State Fair, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and the State Fair of Texas.

Talley's vision is to create a permanent park atmosphere dedicated to fun and unforgettable experiences for guests.

The 2024 State Fair of Louisiana is set to kick off on Oct. 30 and will run until Nov. 17.

To learn more about the State Fair of Louisiana visit www.statefairoflouisiana.com.

