State Ethics Commission: No problem with head of teachers' union voting on pension bills

PROVIDENCE – Long gone are the days when the Rhode Island Ethics Commission advised lawmakers against voting on bills that could advance – or harm – their employer's interests.

The latest example of the way it works now: Senate Majority Whip Valarie Lawson, the president of the teachers' union the National Education Association of Rhode Island, asked the Ethics Commission if she is prohibited from participating in Senate votes on legislation relating to the state pension system, which pays out to retired teachers from some districts.

The answer: No problem.

File photo of Sen. Valarie Lawson

What is behind the ruling?

In keeping with its stance since winning back the powers it temporarily lost to oversee lawmakers' potential conflicts of interest, the Ethics Commission on Tuesday advised Lawson there is no barrier to her voting in the Senate on a number of bills related to teacher pensions, including the proposed state budget.

Following the recommendations of its staff, the Ethics Commission ruled that she is covered – as a paid union president and former East Providence teacher – by what is known as "the class exception."

Translated: The legislation at issue affects her no more or no less than anyone else similarly situated.

More: Are RI's guardians of ethics such insiders they can't rule on the conflicts of others?

Go deeper: Lawson at NEARI

Lawson has been paid $52,469 so far this year by NEARI, according to a series of monthly reports the statewide teachers union files with the secretary of state as an entity engaged in lobbying the legislature.

As part of that report, NEARI was required to disclose "anything of value" – including a salary – given to a legislator. In this case, it's the $13,117 it paid Lawson monthly between January and April.

She was employed as a teacher by the East Providence School Department for 32 years and left that position on Dec. 31, 2022 but has not yet started collecting a state pension. She also told the Commission that she has been the full-time president of NEARI since Jan. 1, 2023, in "her private capacity."

As she described NEARI, the union represents its members in collective bargaining, grievance and arbitration, and "there are approximately 400 other NEARI officers and leaders who" - like her - "are positioned to direct and affect the financial objectives of the organization."

With respect to the pending pension bills, she promised to "recuse from any discussion that may precede the vote on each [pension] bill, regardless of the topic."

What does the Ethics Code say on the matter?

The Ethics Code bars a public official from participating in any matter "in substantial conflict with the proper discharge of [his or her] duties in the public interest."

According to the code: "A substantial conflict of interest occurs if a public official has reason to believe or expect that she, any person within her family, her business associate, or any business by which she is employed or which she represents, will derive a direct monetary gain or suffer a direct monetary loss by reason of her official activity."

In this case, the Ethics Commission reasoned that Lawson had nothing more to gain or lose than any other current or future retiree, including the "400 other NEARI officers and leaders who are [her] business associates."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Ethics Commission lets Sen. Lawson vote on pension bills