State of emergency remains in parts of Oklahoma following deadly storms

People help clean up storm damage at a family's home Sunday in Pryor. Two women were killed during the storm at a home next door.

Two women were killed, dozens were injured and Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in more than two-dozen counties after severe storms and tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma during the Memorial Day weekend.

News outlets in northeast Oklahoma reported that Linda Lee, 62, and her daughter-in-law, Tawna Lee, in her 30s, died near Pryor when a tornado hit the area on Saturday.

The city of Claremore and Rogers County confirmed 23 storm-related injuries as of early Monday.

About 8,400 power outages remained Monday, with the highest outages in Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, McCurtain and Choctaw counties, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The state Emergency Operations Center remained activated.

Counties included in the state of emergency are Blaine, Carter, Cleveland, Canadian, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Custer, Delaware, Garfield, Hughes, Jackson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Love, Mayes, McClain, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Tillman, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, Woods and Woodward.

“Our hearts are with our fellow Oklahomans impacted by yesterday’s damaging storms,” state Attorney General Gentner Drummond posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are also deeply thankful for the meteorologists, first responders & all others who work tirelessly this time of year ensuring that Oklahomans are informed and prepared.”

A line of severe storms formed Saturday afternoon and moved across Oklahoma through the night, producing large hail in some areas and at least three tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.

One tornado spotted in northwestern Oklahoma near Mutual tore down trees and caused damage to several structures.

First responders continued to serve impacted communities across the state.

Where to get help

The state Emergency Management Department stated in a news release that The American Red Cross had opened two shelters for residents displaced by the storms. In Claremore, the shelter was set up at Memorial Heights Baptist Church, 1500 W Will Rogers Blvd. And, in Colcord, the shelter was at Colcord Community Center, 433 S Larmon St.

Also, the Salvation Army and Oklahoma Baptist Relief were providing meals and snacks for responders in Claremore.

The news release said Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief has volunteers in northeast Oklahoma to help residents with tree debris and other needs. To request assistance, call 1-844-690-9198 or go to www.okdisasterhelp.org.

Additionally, Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews have been helping clear debris from roadways and provided additional road closure signage in Rogers County. And the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was assisting with traffic control in and around damage sites in numerous locations.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry requested support from the Oklahoma Large Animal Response Team and Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps to provide transportation for horses from the damaged Will Rogers Downs stables to the Tulsa Fairgrounds, the release stated.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov.

The department noted that the state’s price gouging statute is in effect. The Emergency Price Stabilization Act prohibits an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency.

More storms?

The National Weather Service is forecasting a risk of severe storms continuing Tuesday morning across Oklahoma and western and north Texas. Large hail and damaging wind are possible.

Thunderstorms are possible each day through Sunday with most widespread storms predicted during overnight hours as they move into Oklahoma and north Texas from the high plains, according to the weather service.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Emergency crews continue to respond following deadly storms in Oklahoma