State drug agents charge 13 in drug trafficking 'ring' in Erie region. What to know

A suspected drug-trafficking ring that authorities allege was headed by an Erie man distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and fentanyl pills in northwestern Pennsylvania over several months in 2022, according to court documents related to the investigation by state drug agents.

Investigators also accuse some members of the group, which authorities said was based in Erie and Crawford counties, of possessing and trafficking in firearms.

Thirteen people accused of being connected to the drug ring are now facing a variety of criminal charges in the investigation by members of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control. County and local law enforcement throughout northwestern Pennsylvania assisted in the investigation, according to the Office of Attorney General.

The charges were filed late last week before Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro. The alleged drug and gun ring's accused leader, Quran Lindsey-Cooley, 25, of Erie, and seven other suspects had been apprehended and arraigned as of Friday morning, according to court documents.

A statewide investigating grand jury recommended the charges following a review of the investigation by state drug agents.

Investigators allege Lindsey-Cooley and another accused top member of the ring, Daymeon D. Duck, 26, of Erie, coordinated the trafficking operation, using associates to sell fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, and supplied them with firearms, the Attorney General's Office stated in a news release announcing the investigation and the arrests.

"This network of defendants was committed to pushing poisons into numerous communities in the northwest corner of the Commonwealth, and they possessed firearms to protect their profitable operation," Attorney General Michelle Henry was quoted in the news release. "I commend the agents involved in tracking down this ring, and thank the grand jurors for their time and attention, which has made many neighborhoods safer as a result."

Who is charged in the case?

Charged by state drug agents with corrupt organizations, drug violations and other offenses, according to the Attorney General's Office and court documents, are:

Lindsey-Cooley, who is jailed on $250,000 bond.

Duck, who is free after posting $75,000 bond.

Penny F. Cattledge, 35, of Erie, who is free on $100,000 unsecured bond.

Tykeem S. Craig, 27, of Erie, who is jailed on $250,000 bond.

Brant M. Rittenhouse, 26, of Butler, who was not in custody Friday.

Kevin M. Carter Jr., 36, of Erie, who was not in custody Friday.

Charged with drug offenses in the investigation are:

Kaelesha Johnson, 27, of Erie, who is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.

Tiffiny Fletcher, 34, of Meadville, who is jailed on $50,000 bond.

Antonio D. Jefferson, 23, of Erie, who is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Steven A. Mills, 34, of Meadville, who is jailed on $50,000 bond.

Edwin A. Peelman, 36, of Conneaut Lake, who was not in custody Friday.

Dustin M. Sudul, 35, of Oil City, who was not in custody Friday.

Jody A. Joint, 34, of Pittsburgh, was in custody Friday morning but had not yet been arraigned, according to the Attorney General's Office.

'Methamphetamine guy' and 'fentanyl guy'

According to information in the grand jury's presentment, which was unsealed in late April, the investigation was launched in early 2022, when agents received information that a person from Erie later identified as Lindsey-Cooley was selling meth, fentanyl and fentanyl pills around Meadville in Crawford County. Investigators said they made undercover buys of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Lindsey-Cooley in late March and early April 2022, and they obtained authorization to intercept communications on Lindsey-Cooley's phone beginning in May 2022.

State drug agents learned through their investigation that Lindsey-Cooley was involved with others in the distribution of controlled substances, with Lindsey-Cooley identified as the "methamphetamine guy" and Duck identified as the "fentanyl guy," according to information in the grand jury presentment.

More undercover drug buys were made from Lindsey-Cooley, and interceptions of Lindsey-Cooley's phone communications revealed contacts from others seeking meth and fentanyl, according to the presentment. Investigators said they learned that Lindsey-Cooley had obtained a second phone, and agents obtained court authorization to intercept communications from that phone.

In early July 2022, according to the presentment, search warrants were served in Erie on the residences of Lindsey-Cooley, Duck and Cattledge.

What drug agents seized from the suspects

Authorities said the search of Lindsey-Cooley's residence led to the discovery of more than $30,000 in cash, including some marked bills from an undercover buy; suspected drug paraphernalia including three digital scales; and a Glock pistol, a magazine with 25 rounds and ammunition.

The search of Duck's residence led to the seizure of quantities of suspected methamphetamine, fluorofentanyl, heroin and marijuana; $768 in cash; three pistols; and suspected drug paraphernalia, including a pill press with residue that tested positive for fentanyl, according to authorities.

The search of Cattledge's residence led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine; over $28,000 in cash, including $2,400 in "buy money" used in two undercover drug purchases; and two pistols that were reported as stolen, authorities reported.

