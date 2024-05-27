State Department says it is in contact with Israel after Rafah strike

Palestinians inspect their destroyed tents after an Israeli air strike, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, in the Al-Mawasi area, which was bombed with a number of missiles on the tents of displaced people west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Following the deadly airstrikes by Israel near Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the US government says it is in dialogue with the Israeli army and partners on the ground to clarify the circumstances.

"The devastating images following an IDF strike in Rafah last night that killed dozens of innocent Palestinians are heartbreaking," a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

Dozens of innocent Palestinians were killed in the attack, he told dpa.

"Israel has a right to go after Hamas, and we understand this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians," the spokesperson added.

But as we’ve been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians. We are actively engaging the IDF and partners on the ground to assess what happened, and understand that the IDF is conducting an investigation."

According to the Palestinian health authority, the Israeli military killed at least 45 people and injured dozens more in an airstrike on Sunday evening. Most of the dead were women and minors. The incident sparked international outrage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly described the airstrikes as a "tragic mistake". The tragedy had occurred despite Israeli efforts to prevent harm to civilians.

Netanyahu intends to continue the offensive in Rafah, however.

