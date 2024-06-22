State department of health urges private well users to prepare for impact of flooding

State health officials say people that get their drinking water from a private well should take preventive actions to help protect that water from becoming contaminated in the event of flooding.

“If your well is in a flood-prone area and you have time, consider contacting a licensed well contractor to check your well and make any necessary repairs or changes to help protect it from flooding,” the state said in a press release. “These changes may include repairing cracked or damaged casing, extending the well casing above the expected flood level, or temporarily replacing the vented well cap with a watertight cap or cover. You should also make sure that grading allows water to flow away from your well.”

In addition people can take the following steps:

Stock up on a supply of clean water that will last for a few days.

Shut off power to the well pump to avoid having floodwater pumped into your plumbing system or home.

If there is little time to act, cover the well with a heavy plastic bag or sheeting and secure it with electrical tape. This won’t completely protect your well from contamination, but it will help reduce the amount of water and debris that could enter your well, making cleanup easier.

“If floodwater reaches your well, assume it is contaminated. Water from your well should not be used for drinking, cooking or brushing your teeth until the floodwater recedes,” the state health department said.

If floodwater reaches the well, have it professionally inspected and decontaminated, officials said.

For more information, please contact the Well Management Section at MDH at health.wells@state.mn.us or 651-201-4600 or 800-383-9808 or visit the Natural Disasters and Private Wells page on the MDH website.

