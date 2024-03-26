State Democrats push delegation on Gaza issue

Mar. 25—Members of the Central Committee of the state Democratic Party pushing for a cessation to the conflict in Gaza are putting pressure on the state's congressional delegates to do more to address the crisis.

Committee members joined several state Democratic lawmakers and others at a news conference in Albuquerque Monday to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. The group's resolution also calls for a stop to all military aid to Israel, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian political prisoners and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged region.

The move, apparently designed to gain the attention of the state's five congressional delegates, all Democrats, came hours after the United Nations Security Council voted 14-0 to support a resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza for the rest of Ramadan through April 9.

The U.S. abstained from the vote, though it has previously vetoed similar initiatives.

"We're asking for a cessation of violence, for God's sake," said Samia Assad, a Palestinian-American who helped organize Monday's event.

Noting attendees at the recent state Democratic Party Pre-Primary Convention overwhelmingly voted to support a resolution calling for a cease-fire, Assad said: "We are telling them [the congressional delegates], pay attention to your base and change course in your policy. We hope they are listening."

The push has highlighted pressures within the Democratic Party over the Israel-Hamas war. Earlier this year the party's executive committee issued a call for a "bilateral ceasefire," though some critics said that step did not go far enough.

Assad said the message coming from the pre-primary delegates is more significant because "we are the voice of the Democratic Party, not the leadership."

But a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez said the Santa Fe Democrat has been vocal on the issue, noting she has pushed to address violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and supported a two-state solution. She also has written a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to secure humanitarian aid and requesting "accountability for settler violence in the West Bank and for greater compliance of arms and materials purchased with U.S. assistance with international law."

"[Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu's actions — such as his continued refusal to heed calls from the U.S. and international partners to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and stop the indiscriminate bombing of children and families — are immoral and unconscionable," Leger Fernandez said in a statement. "I oppose a military incursion into Rafah and decry the starvation that is imminent due to Netanyahu's actions. The United States must continue to push for a ceasefire, and the House Republican leadership must allow us to vote on legislation to provide more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."

The war and the devastation it has wrought continue to create a divide between the pro-Israel views of Biden's administration and its allies, and more pro-Palestinian views on the left.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday more than 32,000 people have been killed in the war to date.

State Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, who spoke at Monday's event, said in an interview death toll numbers "have just gone crazy."

"The death of children, the famine, the starvation — it has to stop," she said.

She said the vote taken by the pre-primary state convention members "sends a message to our elected congressional delegation and up the chain of command to our president that Democrats are supportive of a cease-fire now — immediately."

During this year's legislative session, Lopez cosponsored Senate Memorial 6, which urged the state's congressional delegation to call on Biden to start negotiations for a cease-fire in the war.

The memorial failed to gain traction and died, as did a companion bill, House Bill 8.