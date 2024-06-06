State creates tracking system to monitor heat-related illness

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environmental Public Health Tracking program has a new way to show New Mexicans the dangers of extreme heat. The dashboard shows residents when to avoid going outside during heat waves and what to look for if they’re affected by heat-related illness. The new dashboard shows real-time heat-related ER visits.

The department said they hope New Mexicans will use the tracker to know when to avoid going out and how they can protect themselves. For more information, click this link.

