State and county road projects for the week: What you need to know

ODOT project on US 33

JACKSONTOWN - The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Fairfield County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. Route 33 median improvement - Installation of cable barrier along US 33 in Franklin and Fairfield counties from Gender Road to the emergency turn-around between HIll-Diley and Pickerington Road. The estimated completion is October 2024. New impacts: Beginning Monday, June 3, there will be shoulder closures along U.S. 33 for the installation of cable barriers.

County road projects

The Fairfield County Engineer’s Office announced that the following projects for this week:

Allen Road NW (TR 227) will be closed Monday, June 3, for bridge repairs, weather permitting. This closure will take place on Allen Road NW between Busey Road and Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Road (S.R. 256). Construction will take place between the addresses of 9760 and 9925 Allen Road NW.

Tent Church Road NE (TR 346) will be closed Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 14, for bridge deck repairs, weather permitting. This closure will take place on Tent Church Road NE between West Rushville Road and Tent Road. Construction will take place between the addresses of 6322 and 6165 Ten Church Road NE.

Mt. Zwingli Road SE (CR 88) will be closed Monday, June 3, through Friday, July 5, to remove and replace an existing culvert, weather permitting. This closure will take place on Mt. Zwingli Road SE between Pleasant View Road and Bremen Road. Construction will take place between the addresses of 2025 and 1885 Mt. Zwingli Road S

Pickerington Road NW (CR 20) will be closed between Monday, June 3, and approximately Wednesday, July 3, for road construction, weather permitting. This closure will take place on Pickerington Road NW between Glencrest Drive and Refugee Road NW. Construction will take place between 11875 Pickerington Rd NW and Refugee Rd NW.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Traffic alert: Road projects that could impact your drive this week