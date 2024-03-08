State of the Community event gives updates on Ross County

CHILLICOTHE — The annual State of the Community address, which brings together members of the community, including business owners, politicians and citizens, to discuss the past year and look forward to the future, was held Friday at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Speakers included President and CEO of the Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce Mike Throne, Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney, Superintendent of Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center Jonathan Davis and Tiffany Baldwin with Downtown Chillicothe.

President and CEO of the Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce Mike Throne gave a chamber update during the 2024 State of the Community.

Hopewell Culture Superintendent Chris Alford was scheduled to talk about the World Heritage's impact but he was called away to help with the wildfires in Texas. However, many of the other speakers noted how important the designation was and how positive change it has and will continue to bring to the area.

Baldwin recapped the previous year for Downtown Chillicothe, which saw 20 new businesses join the area and eight close down. So far in 2024, downtown has seen the creation of four new businesses and the closing of three. Several events put on in the area has also helped heavily drive foot traffic to stores.

Looking forward to the future, she said plans are in place for a new wine bar, restaurant and flower shop to move downtown. Baldwin said she "remains positive" on construction that is currently being done downtown and that it will be completed this year. She said businesses and guests can also look forward to the installation of kiosks to help people find their way and a new vinyl wrap mural that will be installed thanks to a partnership with OUC.

"These interactive alleys are a thing now," said Baldwin. "We are hoping it will drive traffic."

Throne gave an update on the chamber and its future plans. At the end of 2023, the chamber had 772 members, a 2% growth from the previous year, 114 of those members were new, leaving the chamber with an overall retention rate of 87%, which Throne said is higher than average.

He also touched on some of the priorities of the chamber which are:

Maximize the chamber's organizational effectiveness internally

Create and encourage a diverse and inclusive chamber, reflective of the communities served

Grow its role as the premier public policy advocate for businesses of all sizes in the region

Create and manage a network of partners to adequately address and meet workforce challenges

While discussing the goals, Throne mentioned points of pride such as the Greater Chillicothe Women in Business group and the advocacy events and actions taken by the council over the previous year. The chamber itself is not political but Throne said the chamber works with local politicians to ultimately help the people. He also addressed the needs of the workforce, the biggest of which is affordable childcare. The chamber hopes to work with the community to help fix this statewide problem.

Speaking of workforce issues, Davis discussed how the vocational school was working to help businesses through their staffing problems. The school has seen a majority of its students put into job placement, 226 of which were full-time, this helps the students and the local businesses.

The school has seen an increase in overall applicants especially in the peace officer training and nursing programs.

"Every single program on our main campus is full," said Davis."

To help meet the needs of the community the school will be working on a 16 thousand square foot and over $7 million expansion to add more labs and classrooms. This project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney talked about the goals for the city during the 2024 State of the Community.

To close out the event Feeney spoke on the state of Chillicothe. He said that 2023 was a big year for long-term goals, like the World Heritage Designation and the groundbreaking of the wastewater treatment plant project.

He mentioned how 2023 was a busy year for first responders who showed great "service and stability" as they served the community and continued to uphold the high standards that are in place.

While talking about the comprehensive plan Feeney said the city had made great progress so far, like with the new shelter and neighborhood park construction. In partnership with the county the Land Bank has also made strides to demolish nine abandoned and run-down houses.

Looking towards the future Feeney said the city hopes to continue working on goals set by citizens in the comprehensive plan, this includes continuing bettering sidewalks, offering transit and paving streets.

"We are committed to making that plan a to-do list, not a coffee table book," said Feeney.

He said one thing to look forward to includes a multimillion-dollar project with ODOT that will help with traffic on Bridge Street that is expected to start in 2025.

