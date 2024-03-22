State Committee approves transfer of Santee Cooper land to City of Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Joint Bond Review Committee approved a land transfer between Santee Cooper and the city of Conway.

The more than 800-acre property was a former coal-fired power plant that includes Lake Busbee and the site of the Old Grainger Generating Station near Highway 501.

The city has plans for a marina, a beach, and to extend the Conway Riverwalk. The city wants to build around the current natural landscape of the site.

The property was used to power the Grand Strand for many decades until it was shut down in 2012. Since then, the city has worked to find ways to restore the land in an environmentally friendly way, while benefitting the city, residents and tourists.

City Administrator Adam Emrick said owning this property allows the city to keep the land’s integrity intact.

“This vista that is sort of unmatched anywhere in the county, it really is absolutely amazing,” Emrick said. “And when you see that you’re like how do we make this available to everyone, how do we make this an asset that we can say this is Conway, this is what we’re proud of.”

In August, the city released a conceptual plan including a mixed-use village, a 100-plus boat slip marina, an amphitheater, and a beach.

Then in September, Santee Cooper signed a letter of intent to transfer the property to the city. Tracy Vreeland is the spokesperson for Santee Cooper and said it looks forward to seeing what the city does with the land.

“We’re really excited to be able to give this land to Conway,” Vreeland said. “They have great plans for it. It’s going to be something locals will really be able to enjoy.”

Emrick said now that the Joint Bond Review Committee has approved the land transfer, it will complete the final transfer at the beginning of this summer.

Emrick said the city knows it’s taking on a former power plant and with that comes work that needs to be done, such as underground.

He added the city has no debt and plans to fund it from collected hospitality fees. Emrick believes this proposed project could be the future for the city of Conway.

“What will the success of this public amenity do for the success of our downtown and the success of the city as a whole,” Emrick said. “I think that really is the exciting part for me is what will be next after this is done.”

Emrick said construction could start as early as next year and open in 2026.

