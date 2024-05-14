State of Colorado hosts virtual job fair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration and the Department of Labor and Employment are hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fifteen state agencies will take part in the fair. There are more than 600 open positions across the state; there are 18 in Mesa County.

To register and see a full list of available jobs, visit the event page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.