State College community mourns the death of Park Forest Middle School student

The State College Area community is grieving after the death of an eighth grade student at Park Forest Middle School.

The district sent a letter to families on Sunday informing them of eighth-grader Abby Smith’s death. She was a former student of Gray Woods Elementary and had two siblings in the district, one at State High and one at Gray Woods.

“Abby was a kind, bright young woman who brightened the lives of those around her through her warm smile, caring spirit, and involvement in activities like the symphonic band and school band as well as Girl Scouts,” Park Forest Middle School principal Karen Wiser wrote.

In an additional letter sent out on Monday, district officials wrote that Abby died by suicide and outlined how schools have begun coping with the loss.

Starting Monday, the district brought in additional school counselors and mental health professionals to help answer student questions. Students at PFMS, grades 3-5 at Gray Woods Elementary and other classrooms in the district were led through guided discussions, according to a letter sent out to families on Monday.

“Though we are just in the beginning stages of this grieving process, from what we witnessed today, we’re confident we will continue to be there for each other,” the letter read.

A meal train and donation page has been set up for the Smith family and has raised $33,595 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The district urged families and students to contact the Center for Community Resources crisis line or use the Safe2Say reporting system when in need.

SUICIDE PREVENTION RESOURCES

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org

Center for Community Resources: Visit 2100 E. College Ave., 24/7