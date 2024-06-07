The state has closed the entire Oregon Coast for razor clam harvesting due to high levels of marine biotoxins.

The news comes a week after the coast was closed for clam and mussel harvesting due to over 20 people getting sick with an illness consistent with paralytic shellfish poisonings.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture will continue testing for shellfish toxins at least twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

Crab harvesting remains open along the entire coast.

For more information, call ODA's shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at 503- 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

Emma Logan is an outdoors journalism intern for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at elogan@salem.gannett.com or on X @emmmalogan

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: State closes razor clamming along entire Oregon Coast