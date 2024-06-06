State of the City takeaways: McClure seeks changes to elected officials' pay, gun laws

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure delivers the State of the City address during Good Morning Springfield at Evangel University on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Mayor Ken McClure delivered his eighth and final State of the City address Thursday morning at Evangel University's Spence Chapel reflecting on his tenure in office and called for changes within the city and beyond, including proposing city elected officials get level pay. Through an emotional conclusion to the speech, audience members rose to their feet to applaud as McClure was joined by current and former elected officials on stage.

"The state of the city is good," he said. "Challenges, yes. Successes, many more. Opportunities, enumerable."

Here are the key takeaways from Thursday's address.

Three changes McClure called upon

Gun violence legislation: McClure expressed gratitude for the passing of Senate Bill 754 on the last day of this year's legislative session. The bill increases penalties for the illegal possession of firearms and prohibits celebratory gunfire. But McClure called for further legislation to address gun violence, an issue that has been on the rise in Springfield, especially involving youth.

He called on legislature to match state law with federal law and outlaw those 17 and under from possessing a handgun.

"This is a common sense measure," he said. "It does not violate the Second Amendment, but, like Senate Bill 754, it puts reasoned controls in place to prevent those who should not have guns from having them."

Locally, the Gun Safety and Violence Collaborative is leading a new effort to prevent and address gun violence.

More changes to City Charter, mayor's role: McClure proposed changes to Springfield City Charter to remove the mayor as a voting member of the council and to institute level pay for elected leaders.

In removing mayor as a voting member, the mayor would be able to vote to break a tie and then sign or veto council action. A super majority could still overrule a mayoral veto.

Currently, council seats are volunteer positions while the mayor receives $200 per month. McClure suggested the mayor be paid $10,000 annually and council members $7,500.

"While these are volunteer positions, they are increasingly time consuming and personally expensive. This limits the ability of less resourced individuals to run for office," he said. "A review of Missouri cities both large and small shows that some level of pay appears to be the rule, rather than the exception."

In April 2025, Springfield voters will select a new mayor who will serve the first four-year term after Springfield Charter changes extending the term from two to four years were approved this past election. The term limit will remain at eight years. McClure called on these changes in his final State of the City address as he completes his last term and eighth year in mayoral office.

Connecting with others: Having been the mayor as Springfield, and the rest of the world, navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, McClure emphasized the need for meaningful connection within neighborhoods and beyond. He pointed to mental health challenges that have been an aftereffect of the pandemic with Springfield seeing higher suicide mortality rates than the averages in the state and nation, especially for men.

Three things McClure highlighted and celebrated

Progress on developments, projects: McClure highlighted various projects that are in progress across the city including Grant Avenue Parkway, Renew Jordan Creek, LeCompte Road improvements, upgrades to the Cooper Sports Complex and expansion of the Springfield Art Museum, and those that have been completed like the Lake Springfield planning project and Buc-ee's.

He also noted that 18 new businesses are considering a location in the area.

"Most of these projects are in the manufacturing sector, with additional projects in logistics, information technology, and other industries," McClure noted. "These projects are not yet guaranteed to locate in the Springfield region, but represent a potential 2,674 new jobs, $115 million in new payroll and $3.4 billion in new investment."

Workforce growth: Recognizing the work that the healthcare community within Springfield has and continues to do, McClure applauded the efforts like the Alliance for Healthcare Education that are focused on developing and expanding efforts that address workforce needs within the city. He said more generally 7,000 new jobs were created in the metro area over the past five years as the unemployment rate continued to steadily decline by more than 7% since the pandemic according to the Springfield Regional Economic Partnership.

Housing: McClure highlighted the completion of the most comprehensive housing study in the city's history which found that for the first time the city is home to more renters than homeowners. He recognized the efforts through Restore SGF that aim to revitalize neighborhoods and increase homeownership. Council recently adopted Quality Housing Options as an official priority to the list that guides the actions of the body on May 20 though the individual objectives are still in the works.

The city's Building Development Services has also shifted its approach in addressing chronic nuisance properties from a complaint-based system to a more proactive one, McClure said.

With the end of his term in the coming April, McClure has spent 50 years in public service working for various state entities, City Utilities and Missouri State University. He tearfully expressed his gratitude for having the privilege to serve the community and to have done so with the support of this family.

"The honor of my lifetime, though, has been the trust and confidence placed in me by the voters of Springfield," he said of being chosen by voters five times throughout the years, both for Springfield City Council and as mayor.

