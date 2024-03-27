State Chamber, Farm Bureau ask court for rehearing on minimum wage petition

The opponents of an initiative petition to raise the state's minimum wage made a last-ditch effort to stop the petition Monday, requesting a rehearing on their complaints from the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The request, filed by the State Chamber of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Legal Foundation, said a rehearing was needed "to clarify the scope and the impact of (the) court's decision because the court did not provide an explanation for its conclusions."

"Because this court issued a decision without providing reasons for the conclusions it reached, ambiguity remains concerning both the constitutionality of the challenged initiative petition, should it be enacted and this court's jurisprudence on the constitutional doctrine of nondelegation as it will apply to future cases," the group's brief said.

The new filing effectively stops — for the moment — the petition's supporters from collecting signatures.

Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected previous attempts to stop minimum wage ballot initiative petition

The brief is the latest effort by the Farm Bureau and the State Chamber to prevent a statewide vote on an initiative petition that would, over several years, raise Oklahoma's minimum wage. Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Supreme Court shot down efforts by the two groups to stop the petition.

The petition, listed as State Question 832, would gradually raise the minimum wage in Oklahoma from the current $7.25 per hour to $15 in 2029. Future increases would be tied to the cost-of-living index. Supporters of the proposal filed documents with the secretary of state’s office on Oct. 27. The petition, which creates a state statute — and doesn’t amend the Oklahoma Constitution — would require 92,263 signatures to get on the ballot.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Justices listen Feb. 5 to the State of the State speech during the first day of the Oklahoma Legislature.

The court voted 6-3 to assume original jurisdiction in the case and allowed the petition to proceed.

Supporters of the petition issued a tersely worded media statement Monday saying that the group would ask the court "to throw out the latest politically motivated attempt to block (a) wage increase for Oklahoma families."

“Unfortunately, the corporate monied interests behind the State Chamber have thrown a Hail Mary pass at the last minute to once again try to delay this effort and block voters from having a say on gradually increasing the minimum wage for Oklahoma workers and their families," said Amber England, a spokesperson for Raise the Wage Oklahoma, the group behind the petition.

England said the group "was eager to get to work on behalf of the nearly 350,000 Oklahoma workers who will see an increase in their paycheck once this passes at the ballot box."

"We’re also confident the court will see this effort by the State Chamber as more of the same, and will act expeditiously to allow the signature collection effort to begin in earnest," she said.

Ben Lepak, executive director for the State Chamber Research Foundation, countered that the group was disappointed in the court's ruling without an explanation.

In a statement to The Oklahoman, Lepak said the six justices making the ruling "failed to perform one of the most basic duties of their job by refusing to elaborate in the majority opinion and address the serious constitutional arguments we raised in our legal challenge."

The court's ruling, Lepak said, ran counter to its own precedent that was directly on point in this case.

"We look forward to the Court addressing these concerns," he said.

No date has been set yet for a new hearing.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Farm Bureau and Chamber seeking to stop statewide vote on minimum wage