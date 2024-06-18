State capital spending requests 10 times available revenue

Jun. 18—CONCORD — With billions in federal COVID-era relief money going away, Gov. Chris Sununu said state agency heads will have to lower their expectations as work begins on a budget for public works projects for the next two years.

Sununu opened two days of public hearings on agency proposals before a governor-created oversight committee that includes state public works officials and House and Senate leaders who deal with the capital budget.

Requests totaled $1.3 billion. Sununu noted that throughout his four terms in office, state-backed spending on construction for the two-year cycle has been between $100 million and $130 million.

"So, we're talking about 10% of the requests is what we can afford," Sununu said.

Later he advised, "Don't say that it's nice to have. I don't like to hear that."

Weeks after the Nov. 5 election, state agency heads will present to a similar oversight committee their spending requests for the next two-year operating budget.

The capital projects face many of the obstacles seen in private construction: workforce is difficult to find, supply-chain delays are common and inflation means bids come in over estimates, Sununu said.

"If anything, what we have heard from some agencies is right now we have needs, but we can't take on another project," Sununu said.

Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus, who manages 4 million square feet of office space in Concord alone, said it's impossible to keep up with deferred maintenance throughout state government.

While new courthouses, large state building upgrades and park infrastructure get the most attention, Arlinghaus said fixing leaky roofs and removing mold from aging buildings are just as critical.

By far, the biggest ask is close to $600 million to build a replacement for the circa-1878 State Prison for Men in Concord.

Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks said a new prison would save the state nearly $91 million in renovations needed to the existing compound.

Hanks said $18.7 million in building projects cannot be postponed, including replacing steam lines and traps ($3.5 million), creating a new body alarm system ($1.8 million) and installing a new fire alarm system ($10 million).

State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle is working on a plan to propose longer-term state-backed bonds to finance the new prison, Hanks said.

This could be accomplished with separate legislation in 2025 rather than with capital budget funds, she said.

"I don't think a 10-year plan would be out of the realm of possibilities," Hanks said when asked how long it would take to complete the new prison.

Other major capital budget project requests included:

—Sullivan County Court Complex: The top priority of judicial administrators is $29 million to build a replacement courthouse for the aging Sullivan County Superior Courthouse and older circuit courts in Claremont and Newport.

—Glencliff Home Security System: Only two of the 22 buildings on this complex for the elderly have security cameras and state-of-the-art locked doors. This $1.3 million project also would improve Wi-Fi at the rural Grafton County complex, which has no cellphone service.

—State House Annex: This $12 million renovation would modernize the office building across the street from the State House, which is 85 years old.

—University System of New Hampshire: This $20 million request would make HVAC improvements ($12 million) to Morse Hall at UNH in Durham, renovations ($4 million) to the Elliot Student Service Center at Keene State College and upgrades ($4 million) to the Hyde Innovation and Entrepreneur Center at Plymouth State University.

—Cannon Tramway Completion: The current capital budget has $18 million to replace the passenger system for skiers and tourists to get to the Franconia mountaintop. The project came in over estimates and state officials said another $15 million is needed even to do a scaled-down version of the original work.

