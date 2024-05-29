State buys Cherokee Plantation for Red Hills Conservation Florida Forever project

The entry sign for the 4,808-acre Cherokee property, which was approved for perpetual conservation.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has finalized the $8.2 million purchase of what are known as conservation easements at Cherokee Plantation, which is about six miles north of Tallahassee.

The 4,808-acre property is one of five tracts of lands in Leon and Jefferson counties that is included in the Red Hills Conservation Florida Forever Project, a 17,875-acre initiative begun in 2019 to protect wildlife, wetlands and groundwater recharge areas.

From Old Centerville Road, the tract of land extends across rolling hills for about seven and a half miles, crossing Thomasville Road/U.S. 319 to reach Lake Iamonia.

More than half of Foshalee Slough, hydrologically connected to both the Ochlocknee River and Lake Iamonia, and a sylvan menagerie of oak, hickory, dogwood and pine trees lie within the property.

The land had been part of an antebellum plantation where corn and cotton were raised. In the 1900s, it was used for quail hunting.

More than 4,800 acres in the Red Hills region will be permanently protected after the Florida Cabinet approved funding for a conservation easement on Leon County’s Cherokee property on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Conserving Florida's 'unique natural landscapes'

In recent years the parcel landed on a list of properties for two initiatives:

The Florida Wildlife Corridor – a three-year effort to connect 18 million acres (about the area of South Carolina) of forest, Florida wildlife management areas, and state parks.

The U.S. Department of Defense's Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape, an initiative to mitigate coastal risks for the Panhandle's nine military installations.

The DEP recommended the purchase to "preserve a large, undeveloped tract of land in a highly developable area." Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the purchase at a September meeting with no discussion.

“These types of acquisitions are essential to further conserve our water, our wildlife and the unique natural landscapes associated with our state,” DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a prepared statement.

Cherokee is the second plantation owned by Gem Land Company to be placed under a conservation easement acquisition with the Red Hills Conservation Florida Forever project. The state also purchased for $4.7 million an easement for the 4,101-acre Norias Plantation in 2022.

What's a conservation easement?

Under a conservation easement, property is protected in perpetuity from development but the landowner can continue current agricultural activities.

Natural areas in the property under an easement remain natural; commercial or industrial activities, such as the extraction of oil, gas, minerals, water and more, as well as the construction of new roads, are all prohibited.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com and is on X as @CallTallahassee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: State buys Cherokee Plantation for Red Hills Conservation project